Dubai school operator GEMS sets initial price on hybrid sukuk

DUBAI Nov 12 GEMS Education, a Dubai-based
schools operator, has set initial pricing thoughts of an
11.75-12.00 percent profit rate for its planned debut sale of
hybrid Islamic bonds, according to a document from lead
arrangers.
The company, which employs about 11,000 staff and operates
around 100 private schools across the Gulf region, has hired
Morgan Stanley Inc, Credit Suisse and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) to arrange the sale.
The sukuk sale will use a mudaraba structure - a common
Islamic financing method -- and will be callable after five
years, the document showed. No details on the planned size of
the offering was provided.