UPDATE 1-Gen-Probe posts loss due to impaired investment

LOS ANGELES Nov 2 Diagnostic test maker Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) posted a third-quarter loss, citing impairment of its $50 million investment in sequencing company Pacific Biosciences, and trimmed 5 cents a share from the high end of its full-year profit outlook.

Gen-Probe reported a net loss of $15.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $27.4 million, or 56 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $139.1 million. Analysts had expected $140.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $2.28 to $2.32 a share, compared with its prior view of $2.28 to $2.37 a share.

Gen-Probe's shares closed at $57.63 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Gary Hill)