Shipper Genco reaches bankruptcy restructuring deal

April 4 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd will cut
its debt by more than $1 billion by giving control of the
company to its lenders in a deal that requires the dry bulk
shipping company to file for bankruptcy.
Lenders backing a $1.06 billion credit facility would
convert their debt into about 81.1 percent of company's stock,
according to a regulatory filing from Thursday.
Investors who hold $125 million of Genco convertible debt
would receive 8.4 percent of the company. The remaining equity
would be allocated to those investors funding a $100 million
rights offering, while management would also get a 1.8 percent
stake in the company.
Existing Genco stock would be canceled and shareholders
would receive warrants for 6 percent of the reorganized
company's stock.
Genco stock jumped 28 percent to $1.96 per share on the New
York Stock Exchange in late trading on Friday.
The agreement requires Genco to file for Chapter 11
bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. A
bankruptcy would allow the company to force a small number of
hold-out creditors to accept the plan.
Firms that specialize in distressed investing - Centerbridge
Partners, Apollo Management and Solus Alternative Asset
Management - would rank as the largest shareholders after the
company reorganizes.
The company joins a growing list of shipping companies that
have been struggling as charter rates have been depressed by a
glut of large new vessels. A U.S. energy boom has also hit some
companies as oil shipments to the United States have dropped.
Peter Georgiopoulos, Genco's chairman and one of its largest
stockholders, was a founder of General Maritime Corp, a shipping
company that succumbed to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011. The
company emerged a year later under the control of Oaktree
Capital Management, a distressed investment firm.
Genco has hired Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel to lead the
restructuring talks and Blackstone Advisory Partners as a
financial adviser.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional
reporting by Billy Cheung in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)