U.S. judge clears way for Genco Shipping to exit bankruptcy

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company
NEW YORK, Del, July 2 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday he will approve Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd's plan to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy after he overruled objections from shareholders.
Judge Sean Lane of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan said he found that the company's value was not higher than Genco's $1.48 billion estimate. Shareholders objected to the plan because they said the company was worth more and they deserved a bigger payout.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources