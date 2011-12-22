UPDATE 1-Genco Shipping amends credit facilities

* Says amended 3 credit facilities

* Shares up 4 pct

Dec 22 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd said it has amended three of its credit facilities to increase financial flexibility in a weak environment for drybulk carriers.

Genco said its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, $253 million senior secured term-loan facility and $100 million term-loan facility were amended.

The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a supply glut and economic gloom that will pressure earnings of companies.

The maximum leverage ratio covenant and the interest coverage ratio covenant have been waived by lenders for each facility till the quarter ending March 31, 2013, the company said in a statement.

Under the new agreement, Genco will not let its interest-bearing debt to exceed 62.5 percent of debt plus its net worth.

The company also prepaid an aggregate of $62.5 million in principal loan amounts.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $6.70 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.