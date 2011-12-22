UPDATE 1-Genco Shipping amends credit facilities

* Says amended 3 credit facilities
* Shares up 4 pct
Dec 22 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
said it has amended three of its credit facilities to
increase financial flexibility in a weak environment for drybulk
carriers.
Genco said its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, $253
million senior secured term-loan facility and $100 million
term-loan facility were amended.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and economic gloom that will pressure earnings of
companies.
The maximum leverage ratio covenant and the interest
coverage ratio covenant have been waived by lenders for each
facility till the quarter ending March 31, 2013, the company
said in a statement.
Under the new agreement, Genco will not let its
interest-bearing debt to exceed 62.5 percent of debt plus its
net worth.
The company also prepaid an aggregate of $62.5 million in
principal loan amounts.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $6.70 in early
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.