2014年 7月 3日

BRIEF-U.S. bankruptcy judge says will confirm Genco Shipping chapter 11 plan

July 2 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd : * U.S. bankruptcy judge says will confirm Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

chapter 11 restructuring plan * Judge rejects objection from Genco Shipping shareholders who said plan

undervalues company's assets * Judge says finds Genco shipping's valuation is not higher than genco's $1.48

billion estimation
