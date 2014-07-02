BRIEF-U.S. bankruptcy judge says will confirm Genco Shipping chapter 11 plan

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd : * U.S. bankruptcy judge says will confirm Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
chapter 11 restructuring plan * Judge rejects objection from Genco Shipping shareholders who said plan
undervalues company's assets * Judge says finds Genco shipping's valuation is not higher than genco's $1.48
billion estimation
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: