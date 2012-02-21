UPDATE 1-Genco Shipping posts surprise profit

Feb 21 Drybulk carrier Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd posted a surprise quarterly profit as an enlarged fleet partially offset lower rates.

Genco completed the acquisition of five Handysize vessels in October-December.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Genco fell to $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, from $34.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year ago.

Genco's voyage revenue fell 26 percent to $96.3 million while average daily time charter equivalent rates decreased 31 percent to $16,805 per day.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 9 cents a share on revenue of $91.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Genco-managed Baltic Trading too posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Genco shares were up 4 percent in extended trade. They closed at $8.35 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.