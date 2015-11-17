UPDATE 1-In SF Bay Area, tech companies still lag on gender diversity

(Adds Watermark in second paragraph; switches passive sentence
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 Gender diversity in the
San Francisco Bay Area technology sector has improved over the
last five years, but the region's most gender-diverse businesses
are in the retail, biopharmaceuticals and financial services
sector, a new study from the University of California, Davis,
found.
Out of the 223 largest publicly traded companies
headquartered in the Bay Area, more than one third had either
zero or just one top position held by a woman, according to the
study, in which executive women's group Watermark was a partner.
Still, that represents a big improvement from five years
ago, when almost two-thirds of Bay Area companies had either
zero or one top position held by a woman.
Retailer Williams-Sonoma, biopharmaceutical company
Medivation and bank Wells Fargo ranked as the
companies with the most high-ranking positions held by women,
researchers said. In the technology sector, the most diverse
player was software company Zendesk, tied for No. 4.
Search engine Yahoo, led by Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer, tied for No. 8.
The results come as major companies make public efforts to
hire more women and ethnic minorities. In particular, the lack
of diversity at Silicon Valley's technology companies has drawn
national criticism.
The study defined top position as either a company board
member or an executive whose compensation was high enough to be
disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Those with no women in a top position included network
security company Palo Alto Networks, data company
Hortonworks and Cypress Semiconductor.
Ingrid Burton, Hortonworks' recently appointed chief
marketing officer, said diversity was a "top priority" at the
company.
Representatives of other companies said restricting the pool
to only those executives with SEC-reported compensation was too
narrow.
Software companies had one of the highest percentages of
women directors and the lowest of top-paid executives, said
study author Amanda Kimball.
Starting last year, many top Bay Area tech companies began
releasing diversity statistics, generally reporting around one
quarter of their top employees were women.
In the UC Davis study, iPhone maker Apple ranked
No. 25, social network Facebook No. 30 and search engine
Google No. 68 among Bay Area companies on gender
diversity.
Chipmaker Intel, which at the start of the year
said it would spend $300 million over five years to improve
diversity, ranked No. 48. Networking company Cisco Systems
, which started releasing diversity figures a decade
ago, ranked No. 41.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alan
Crosby)