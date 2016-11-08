Stanford uses CRISPR to correct sickle cell, human trials planned

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 7 Scientists at Stanford University
School of Medicine have used the CRISPR gene editing tool to
repair the gene that causes sickle cell disease in stem cells
from diseased patients, paving the way for a potential cure for
the disease, which affects up to 5 million people globally.
"What we've finally shown is that we can do it. It's not
just on the chalkboard," said Dr. Matthew Porteus, senior author
of the study published in the journal Nature.
With the study, and unpublished findings from his lab,
Porteus believes his team has amassed enough proof to start
planning the first human clinical trial using the powerful
CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system to correct the genetic mutation
that causes sickle cell disease.
"We think we have a complete data set to present to the FDA
(Food and Drug Administration) to say we've done all
pre-clinical experiments to show this is ready for a clinical
trial," Porteus told Reuters by phone.
CRISPR-Cas9 has quickly become the preferred method of gene
editing in research labs because of its ease of use compared
with older techniques.
CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can
selectively trim away unwanted parts of the genome, and replace
it with new stretches of DNA.
Research using the powerful technique is plowing ahead even
as researchers from the University of California and the Broad
Institute battle for control over the CRISPR patent. Oral
arguments in the case are expected on Dec. 6 at the U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va.
In sickle cell disease, the body makes mutant, sickle-shaped
hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen
to the body's tissues. It is caused by a single mutation in a
gene that makes a hemoglobin protein.
In a study published last month in Science Translational
Medicine, a team from the University of California, Berkeley,
and colleagues used the CRISPR gene editing tool to snip out the
diseased gene and deliver a new stretch of DNA to correct the
mutation in human stem cells.
In that study, some 25 percent of blood-forming cells were
corrected.
In the Stanford study, Porteus and colleagues took a
different approach. They used CRISPR to snip the gene, but they
used a harmless virus to introduce the repair mechanism into
cells.
After a series of tests in healthy cells, the team tested
the gene editing system in blood-forming cells from four
patients with sickle cell disease. They showed they could
correct the mutation in 30 to 50 percent of these diseased
cells.
Sixteen weeks after they injected the cells into young mice,
the team found the cells were still thriving in the bone marrow.
Porteus said the findings were very encouraging because
prior studies have shown that if you can correct mutations in 10
percent of cells, that should create enough to cure the disease.
Stanford is now scaling up its laboratory processes to
support human trials.
The process will involve using chemotherapy to wipe out a
patient's blood system but not their immune system, as is done
in a stem cell transplant.
Then, the team would inject the patient's own corrected stem
cells, which the researchers hope would engraft into the bone
marrow and produce healthy blood cells.
Porteus has equity interest in CRISPR Therapeutics
of Cambridge, Massachusetts, but he said the sickle cell work
has been independent of it. The university has built a cell
manufacturing plant for this purpose.
"We hope to develop the entire process here at Stanford," he
said.
Porteus said the team plans to make an initial submission to
the FDA in the next few months to map out the clinical trial,
and hopes to treat the first patient in 2018.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Alan Crosby)