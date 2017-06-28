UPDATE 1-Genel appoints ex-Shell executive as CFO in leadership reshuffle

(Adds analyst comment, share price, background)
LONDON, June 28 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil
producer Genel Energy has appointed an outsider as
chief financial officer, diversifying a leadership team that has
been dominated by Turkish executives since the departure of its
two co-founders.
Genel said on Wednesday it had appointed Esa Ikaheimonen to
head its finance team, following the departure of CFO Ben
Monaghan.
Ikaheimonen, who starts on July 3 based in London, recently
worked as CFO for drilling companies Transocean and
Seadrill after spending about 20 years at Royal Dutch
Shell, where he was vice president of finance at the
firm's Africa exploration and production business.
"Importantly, he is to be based in London, which is
important given the increasing Turkish influence over and
ownership of the business," analysts at Stifel wrote.
Shares in Genel were down 0.3 percent at 0842 GMT.
Genel has seen a substantial leadership reshuffle in recent
months amid a steep share price drop over the past three years
following two oil reserve downgrades of its main Taq Taq
oilfield, failed exploration elsewhere and weak oil prices.
Co-founders Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive, and
Nathaniel Rothschild announced their departures in recent
months, followed by board members Chakib Sbiti and Simon Lockett
as well as CFO Monaghan.
Genel's board was left dominated by some of its Turkish
shareholders, who are among the country's richest families,
until the ousting of Tolga Bilgin by other shareholders at the
company's annual general meeting this month.
Genel is now focused on developing its gas fields in Iraqi
Kurdistan and is in talks with Turkish state-backed energy firm
TEC to become a partner in the project.
