版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 15:35 BJT

Genel appoints J.P. Morgan banker as new CFO

LONDON Feb 2 Genel Energy's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell is to leave the company on April 21 and J.P. Morgan investment banker Ben Monaghan is to replace him, the company said on Monday.

Monaghan, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas investment banking at J.P. Morgan, will join the Iraqi-Kurdistan focused oil producer prior to Metherell's departure, Genel said.

He has worked in J.P. Morgan's oil and gas team for twenty years and has been involved in a series of large mergers and acquisitions deals and debt and equity capital fundraisings in the sector, Genel said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐