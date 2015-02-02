Genel appoints J.P. Morgan banker as new CFO

LONDON Feb 2 Genel Energy's Chief
Financial Officer Julian Metherell is to leave the company on
April 21 and J.P. Morgan investment banker Ben Monaghan
is to replace him, the company said on Monday.
Monaghan, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas
investment banking at J.P. Morgan, will join the Iraqi-Kurdistan
focused oil producer prior to Metherell's departure, Genel said.
He has worked in J.P. Morgan's oil and gas team for twenty
years and has been involved in a series of large mergers and
acquisitions deals and debt and equity capital fundraisings in
the sector, Genel said.
