Genel appoints J.P. Morgan banker as new CFO

LONDON Feb 2 Genel Energy's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell is to leave the company on April 21 and J.P. Morgan investment banker Ben Monaghan is to replace him, the company said on Monday.

Monaghan, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas investment banking at J.P. Morgan, will join the Iraqi-Kurdistan focused oil producer prior to Metherell's departure, Genel said.

He has worked in J.P. Morgan's oil and gas team for twenty years and has been involved in a series of large mergers and acquisitions deals and debt and equity capital fundraisings in the sector, Genel said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)