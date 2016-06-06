UPDATE 1-Genentech, OSI to pay $67 mln over drug claims - U.S. Justice Dept

(Adds details, comments from Astellas and Genentech)
WASHINGTON, June 6 Pharmaceutical companies
Genentech and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC will pay $67 million to
resolve allegations they made misleading statements about the
effectiveness of lung cancer drug Tarceva, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Monday.
The claims alleged that between 2006 and 2011, the companies
misrepresented the effectiveness of Tarceva to physicians and
other healthcare providers to treat certain patients with
non-small cell lung cancer, the department said in a statement.
As a part of the settlement, the federal government will get
$62.6 million and state Medicaid programs will get $4.4 million.
Medicaid is the joint U.S. federal-state healthcare program
for the poor.
"We believe our Tarceva promotional communications and
practices were and are entirely proper and in compliance with
the law," said Holli Kolkey, a spokeswoman for Genentech, a unit
of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG.
Kolkey added that the settlement allows the company to avoid
civil litigation.
Astellas Pharma Inc, which bought U.S. biotech OSI
Pharmaceuticals for $4 billion in cash in 2010, said that it had
decided to resolve the matter expeditiously, and noted that the
alleged conduct preceded the deal.
