General Atlantic in talks to buy stakes in India's Just Dial, Info Edge - sources

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
MUMBAI, July 18 U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks to buy a 2 to 5 percent stake each in India's Just Dial Ltd and Info Edge India Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.
At current market prices, a 2 to 5 percent stake in Just Dial, a search service provider, would be valued between $36.4 million and $90.9 million.
A similar stake in Info Edge, an online classifieds provider, would be $25.4 million to $63.7 million.
General Atlantic declined to comment.
Officials at Just Dial could not be immediately reached for comment.
An Info Edge spokewoman offered no immediate comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Additional reporting by Indulal PM and Niveditta Bhattacharjee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.