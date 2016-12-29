UPDATE 3-General Cable to pay more than $75 mln to settle bribery charges -U.S.

(Recasts to include profit disgorgement and separate SEC
penalty)
By Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Dec 29 General Cable Corp, a
Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay more than $75
million to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in
Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department and
Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
The company admitted its executives knew outside agents
bribed officials in order to win business, according to the
agreement signed with the U.S. Justice Department. The company
agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to settle the Justice
Department's bribery allegations.
Separately, General Cable agreed to pay $6.5 million to
settle a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
investigation, the agency said in a statement. The company also
agreed to surrender $51 million in profits it made from the
schemes.
The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it a crime for
companies to bribe overseas officials to win business.
General Cable said in a statement that it had cooperated
with U.S. authorities and voluntarily disclosed the issues.
The Justice Department said it agreed to a more lenient
penalty with General Cable because the company came forward and
disclosed the misconduct to authorities.
Over the past year, the Justice Department has encouraged
companies to disclose bribery allegations by offering lighter
penalties if they fully cooperate.
General Cable "voluntarily self-disclosed this misconduct to
the government, fully cooperated and remediated," said Assistant
Attorney General Leslie Caldwell. "This resolution demonstrates
the very real upside to coming in and cooperating with federal
prosecutors and investigators."
(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Meredith Mazzilli)