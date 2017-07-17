FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
General Cable announces 'strategic review' that could lead to sale
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 凌晨1点43分 / 2 天前

General Cable announces 'strategic review' that could lead to sale

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 16 (Reuters) - Cable manufacturer General Cable Corp announced on Sunday a review of strategic alternatives that could include a potential sale of the company.

The company said in a release it had initiated the review to "maximize shareholder value," and that there was no assurance it would result in any transaction.

It added it would not reveal details of developments related to its review "unless and until its board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate."

The company has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as its financial adviser and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal adviser.

General Cable also announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter. The company expects to report revenues of about $923 million for North America, Europe and Latin America. It also expects to report reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for the second quarter of approximately $23 million and $32 million, respectively. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below