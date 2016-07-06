版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 00:02 BJT

U.S. FCC says it reaches $2.4 mln settlement with General Communication

WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it had reached a $2.4 million settlement with General Communication Inc resolving an investigation into five 911 service outages on the company's network in Alaska.

The FCC said GCI had agreed to strengthen its procedures for providing 911 service and take other steps to ensure 911 service reliability as part of the settlement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐