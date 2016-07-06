U.S. FCC says it reaches $2.4 mln settlement with General Communication

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it had reached a $2.4 million settlement with General Communication Inc resolving an investigation into five 911 service outages on the company's network in Alaska.
The FCC said GCI had agreed to strengthen its procedures for providing 911 service and take other steps to ensure 911 service reliability as part of the settlement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)