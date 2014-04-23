UPDATE 1-General Dynamics raises 2014 profit forecast

(Adds comments from CEO)
WASHINGTON, April 23 General Dynamics Corp
raised its guidance for 2014 earnings per share on
Wednesday after posting higher-than-expected earnings and
revenues in the first quarter.
The company now forecasts full-year earning of $7.05 to
$7.10 a share, up from its previous forecast of $6.80 to $6.85.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts during an
earnings call that she believed U.S. weapons spending has
"troughed", or hit a low point, and said a big rise in General
Dynamics' backlog showed it is well-positioned with its key
programs.
Novakovic said the company's combat systems division, which
posted an operating loss in the first quarter, would show
improved sales, earnings and margins over the course of the
year.
She said the marine division also has "considerable upside"
for revenues given that it expects to get a multiyear contract
to build more Virginia-class attack submarines for the U.S.
Navy, and the company's work on a new submarine design to
replace the current Ohio-class submarines that carry nuclear
weapons.
