General Dynamics wins $509 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Oct 7 General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $509 million contract from the U.S. Army for the upgrade of an estimated 215 Stryker ground combat vehicles, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

