General Dynamics says Q1 results 'nicely' ahead of expectations

WASHINGTON, April 29 General Dynamics Corp
said its first quarter results were "nicely" ahead of the
expectations that shaped its full-year earnings guidance, but it
would not update its guidance until the end of the second
quarter.
"We're off to a very good start to the year, nicely ahead of
our expectations," Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts
during an earnings call. "We're ahead of the operating plan upon
which our guidance was based. We will work to consolidate our
improvements and continue to outperform."
Novakovic said about $0.05 of the company's $2.14 earnings
per share for the first quarter, which beat analysts' estimates
by $0.20, was due to a lower-than-projected tax rate of 29
percent for the quarter.
