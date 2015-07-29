CORRECTED-General Dynamics beats Q2 profit estimates, spikes full year target

(Corrects year-earlier profit comparisons in second paragraph
to net income instead of earnings from continuing operations)
July 29 General Dynamics Corp, maker of
ships, tanks and business jets, reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings and revenues, citing growth in all four
business segments, and sharply raised its outlook for full-year
earnings.
The company reported net profit of $752 million, or $2.27 a
share, for the second quarter, up from $541 million, or $1.58 a
share a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.5 percent to $7.88
billion from $7.47 billion a year earlier. It said full year
earnings per share were now expected to reach $8.70 to $8.80, up
from an earlier forecast of $8.05 to $8.10.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
second quarter earnings of $678.65 million or $2.06 per share,
on $7.68 billion in revenues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)