UPDATE 1-General Dynamics profit beats on higher aircraft sales

Oct 28 General Dynamics Corp, which makes
ships, tanks and business jets, reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and revenue, partly helped by higher aircraft
sales.
The company's share were up 1.4 percent at $150.50 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
General Dynamics said it delivered 31 "outfitted"
large-cabin aircraft in the third quarter, six more than a year
earlier, while deliveries of mid-cabin jets doubled to 12.
An aircraft's outfittings include exterior painting and
installation of customer-selected interiors.
The company's net income from continuing operations rose to
$733 million, or $2.28 per share, in the three months ended
Sept. 28, from $694 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 3.1 percent to $7.99 billion.
Revenue from General Dynamics' aerospace business, its
biggest, rose 2.4 percent. Only the marine systems business, the
third-biggest among the company's four units, posted higher
revenue growth, of 14.7 percent.
Revenue from the combat systems business fell 3.6 percent
and revenue from the information systems and technology
business, General Dynamics' second-biggest, declined 1.2
percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.13 per
share, on revenue of $7.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close of $148.40, the company's stock had
risen about 8 percent this year, compared with an increase of
about 4 percent in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index
.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Savio D'Souza)