2 天前
General Dynamics' quarterly profit rises 4.9 percent
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点43分 / 2 天前

General Dynamics' quarterly profit rises 4.9 percent

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 4.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its combat systems unit that makes battle tanks.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $749 million, or $2.45 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $714 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $7.68 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

