UPDATE 1-General Dynamics profit beats; company raises 2016 profit forecast

(Adds details, shares)
July 27 General Dynamics Corp, which
makes Gulfstream jets, tanks and naval ships, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, and the company raised
its full-year earnings forecast.
General Dynamics said on Wednesday it now expects earnings
from continuing operations of $9.70 per share for 2016, up from
$9.20 previously.
Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $9.52
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said margins
expanded in three of its four businesses in the second quarter
ended July 3.
Excluding a $23 million gain on the sale of a business last
year, margins expanded by 60 basis points, the company said.
However, revenue fell 2.8 percent to $7.67 billion, led by
lower sales in its combat systems and aerospace businesses.
Net income rose to $758 million, or $2.44 per share, from
$752 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.31 per share and
revenue of $7.87 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close of $144.51, the company's stock had
risen about 5 percent this year, underperforming the near 7
percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index
.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Sriraj Kalluvila)