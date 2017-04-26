General Dynamics posts 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit

April 26 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher aircraft sales.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $763 million, or $2.48 per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $654 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue marginally fell to $7.44 billion from $7.48 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)