GE CEO Immelt gets salary, cash bonus bump for 2014

| March 10
March 10 General Electric Co Chief
Executive Officer Jeff Immelt earned roughly 8 percent increases
in his salary and cash bonus in 2014, the U.S. conglomerate said
in its proxy statement on Tuesday, despite a sluggish
performance by GE's shares last year.
Immelt's salary rose to $3.75 million while his cash bonus
increased to $5.4 million.
The GE board's management development and compensation
committee "believes that Mr. Immelt performed very well in 2014
and, as a result, awarded him a $5.4 million cash bonus," GE
said in its proxy statement.
Immelt is praised in the proxy for hitting company goals
such as making progress in tilting GE's earnings toward
industrial manufacturing and away from its finance operations,
as well as for executing on financial goals in 2014 such as cash
returned to investors.
According to the proxy, the compensation committee early in
2014 raised Immelt's base salary, effective March 1 of last
year, noting that it was Immelt's second salary increase since
2005. A 33-year GE veteran, Immelt became CEO in 2001.
Immelt's total compensation nearly doubled to $37.2 million,
with much of the increase coming from a big jump in the value of
his pension. Excluding the change in pension value, the CEO's
compensation value slipped 2 percent from 2013 to $18.9 million.
GE shares fell some 10 percent in 2014, underperforming
gains for the broader U.S. stock market. The steep drop in oil
prices has worried investors about GE's business supplying
equipment and services to the energy industry.
Barclays analyst Scott Davis said in a research note last
week that although Immelt "has arguably had a good run" since
the company struggled during the 2008 financial crisis, "most
investors are ready for change at the top now."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bernard Orr)