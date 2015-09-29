UPDATE 1-General Electric sees digital revenue tripling to $15 bln by 2020

(Adds CEO comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 29 General Electric Co expects its
software revenue to roughly triple to $15 billion by 2020 as it
reaps significant gains from its digital operations, the U.S.
industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday.
The company released its projection at its annual Minds and
Machines conference in San Francisco, which spotlights its
digital technology capabilities.
Under Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt, GE has sought to
use software to generate efficiency and productivity gains tied
to its power turbines, jet engines and other industrial
products.
Industrial productivity broadly has slowed in the past five
years, Immelt told the conference, which was also broadcast over
the Internet.
"The opportunity for industrial companies is to grab this
next age of productivity," Immelt said. "We have to turn
connectivity into insights, and insights into outcomes."
GE expects its portfolio of software-related products to
yield more than $5 billion in revenue this year, swelling to
more than $15 billion by 2020. The company posted about $150
billion in revenue last year.
Chief Digital Officer Bill Ruh said the added revenue would
come largely from industrial applications as well as sales of
GE's cloud-based operating system, known as Predix.
"It's a very ambitious goal, but with that said, the market
opportunity is large as well," Ruh said in an interview.
In one example of its latest offerings, GE on Tuesday
announced Digital Power Plant, a software suite designed to help
utilities save money through increased reliability, reduced
maintenance costs and other means.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Diane Craft)