GE names new lead independent director

April 23 General Electric Co named John Brennan as its lead independent director, succeeding Ralph Larsen, who retires on Wednesday.

Brennan will also be the chairman of GE's management development and compensation committee, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brennan, an alumnus of Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School, has been a senior adviser at investment management company Vanguard Group since 2010. (r.reuters.com/myf78v) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)