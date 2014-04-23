GE names new lead independent director

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 General Electric Co named John Brennan as its lead independent director, succeeding Ralph Larsen, who retires on Wednesday.
Brennan will also be the chairman of GE's management development and compensation committee, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Brennan, an alumnus of Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School, has been a senior adviser at investment management company Vanguard Group since 2010. (r.reuters.com/myf78v) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend