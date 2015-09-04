Japanese banks among bidders for GE's local finance unit-sources

| Sept 4
Sept 4 Japanese banks are among bidders for
General Electric Co's local commercial lending and
leasing operation, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Orix Corp and the leasing units of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc are
among the bidders, the sources said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said
the finance unit's assets are valued at about $5 billion. (on.wsj.com/1i0Aus7)
A spokesman for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined to
comment. Officials at Orix, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings were not available for comment.
GE was not immediately available for comment.
The sale is part of GE's plan, unveiled in April, to divest
about $200 billion in GE Capital assets as the conglomerate
moves away from finance to focus on manufacturing.
GE had set a Sept. 4 deadline for the first round of bids
for the Japanese unit, hoping to close the deal by the end of
November, Reuters reported on July 27.
Last month, GE agreed to sell GE Capital Bank's U.S. online
deposits worth $16 billion to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
In the same month, GE also sold its U.S. healthcare finance
unit to credit card lender Capital One Financial Corp
for about $9 billion.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)