GE to sell appliance business to Electrolux for $3.3 bln

BRIEF-Cascades and Tricentris announce major partnership
* Cascades Inc- cascades and Tricentris have signed a three-year partnership agreement
Sept 8 General Electric Co said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its appliance business to Electrolux AB for $3.3 billion.
GE said the transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of GE and Electrolux and is targeted to close in 2015. Electrolux will continue use of the GE Appliances brand. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Has amended revolving credit facility, including increase in maximum borrowing amount from $500 million to $750 million
* u.s. Food and drug administration completes food additive review of arcadia biosciences’ sonova® 400 gla safflower oil for use in dog diets