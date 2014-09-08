版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 8日 星期一

GE to sell appliance business to Electrolux for $3.3 bln

Sept 8 General Electric Co said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its appliance business to Electrolux AB for $3.3 billion.

GE said the transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of GE and Electrolux and is targeted to close in 2015. Electrolux will continue use of the GE Appliances brand. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
