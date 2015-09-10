UPDATE 2-GE seeks sale of asset management arm amid industrial push

(Adds fund performance information)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 10 General Electric Co said on
Thursday it would seek to sell its asset management arm to an
investment management firm, as the U.S. conglomerate further
sharpens its focus on industrial products.
GE Asset Management had $115 billion in assets under
management as of June 30, according to GE, and manages
retirement plans for the vast majority of GE's 136,000 U.S.
employees as well as assets for outside institutional investors
including third-party retirement plans.
The plan to unload the asset management arm comes after GE
announced in April it would seek to sell some $200 billion of
its GE Capital assets as it moves away from financial services
and focuses more on manufacturing jet engines, power turbines
and other big-ticket industrial equipment. GE Asset Management
is separate from GE Capital.
The company said proceeds from the transaction would be
deposited into the GE Pension Trust, increasing trust assets
used to pay GE pension plan benefits.
GE said in its annual filing that the GE Pension Plan was
underfunded by $15.8 billion at the end of last year, compared
to $4.7 billion as of the end of 2013.
GE will retain responsibilities as plan sponsor following
any sale, and is appointing an independent fiduciary to review
the transaction.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said there had been
"significant interest" over time from investment firms in
acquiring the business.
"As we continue to transform GE to focus on our industrial
core, now is the right time to explore such a sale," Immelt said
in a statement.
Assets in GE's principal pension plans earned 5.9 percent
last year, according to the company's annual report. Average
annual returns through last year were 9 percent over five years,
5.9 percent over 10 years and 8.4 percent over 25 years. The
company said in the annual report it assumed a long-term
expected return of 7.5 percent.
The average return for the top 100 U.S. corporate pension
plans was 10.9 percent in 2014, according to benefit consulting
firm Milliman.
According to Morningstar, a group of 17 funds GE manages for
outside investors and amounting to about $17 billion in assets
ranked on average in the top 35 percent compared with similar
funds, based on the past 10 years' performance.
GE Asset Management has about 300 employees, most in
Stamford, Connecticut, where the unit is based.
GE said it hired Credit Suisse as its investment banker in
the transaction.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Christian Plumb)