Japan's SMBC nears deal to buy GE's Europe private equity unit-source

June 29 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is
nearing a deal to buy General Electric Co's European
private-equity finance unit, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
The Japanese bank is expected to pay more than $2 billion
for the unit, the person said.
The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal,
which said it could be announced as soon as Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1Km2vnD)
A GE spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors
or speculation. A Sumitomo Mitsui spokesman said nothing
specific has been decided.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru and Taiga Uranaka
in Tokyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)