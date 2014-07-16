版本:
GE in talks to sell appliances business - Bloomberg

July 16 General Electric Co is in talks with potential suitors about selling its household appliances business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The business may fetch $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in a sale, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1oYC38h)

GE spokesman Seth Martin declined to comment. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
