GE close to selling part or all of its real estate holdings - WSJ

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 General Electric Co is close to selling part or all of its real estate holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
GE is in talks with Blackstone Group LP and Wells Fargo & Co for various parts of the portfolio and a deal could be announced soon, the Journal cited the people as saying. (on.wsj.com/1cefgnr)
GE's real estate portfolio holds around $30 billion worth of investments in office buildings, apartment complexes and other commercial property, the Journal said, adding that the precise terms of any deal could not be learned.
GE declined to comment. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.