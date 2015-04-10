UPDATE 5-GE to sell bulk of finance unit, return up to $90 billion to investors

(Updates stock movement, adds effect on valuation)
By Nick Carey and Lewis Krauskopf
April 10 General Electric Co will shed
most of its finance unit and return as much as $90 billion to
shareholders as it becomes a "simpler" industrial business
instead of an unwieldy hybrid of banking and manufacturing.
The company on Friday outlined a restructuring plan that
includes buying back up to $50 billion of its shares, selling
about $30 billion in real estate assets over the next two years
and divesting more GE Capital operations. GE
stock jumped 8.8 percent.
"The stock has been under-owned by institutional investors,
and that's going to change now," said Tom Donino, co-head of
equity trading at First New York Securities.
Analysts said the moves could help lift the valuation of the
stock, which has traded at 14.3 times estimated 2015 earnings
per share, below three-quarters of its peers in the Standard &
Poor's industrial sector index, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows.
GE said it could return up to $90 billion to investors
through a combination of dividends, the $50 billion in share
buybacks, and completion of the previously announced spinoff of
its Synchrony Financial credit card unit planned for
late this year.
The repurchase program, which will be partly funded by $35
billion through money returned from GE Capital, is the
second-biggest in history after Apple Inc's $90 billion
plan. GE, which had 10.06 billion shares outstanding on Jan. 31,
said it expected to reduce that by as much as 20 percent to 8
billion to 8.5 billion by 2018.
In all, GE said it planned to shed $275 billion in GE
Capital assets. That includes the Synchrony spinoff, the real
estate transaction announced on Friday, and future sales of
commercial lending and consumer banking businesses with assets
of about $165 billion.
The company plans to keep $90 billion in finance assets
directly related to selling its products such as jet engines,
medical equipment and power generation and electrical grid gear.
GE has forecast earnings of $1.70 to $1.80 per share for
this year, including 60 cents from GE Capital, but expects
profit to be "substantially higher" in 2018, executives said on
a conference call with analysts. Shrinking GE Capital will
reduce earnings by 25 cents per share, they said, but the stock
buybacks should offset that impact.
The company already had a significant number of inquiries
about GE Capital units before Friday's announcement, said Keith
Sherin, the finance unit's chief.
Blackstone Group LP and Wells Fargo & Co
confirmed that they were buying most of the assets of GE Capital
Real Estate for about $23 billion.
This is the biggest deal in the commercial property market
since Blackstone's acquisition of office landlord Equity Office
Properties Trust in 2007 for $39 billion, including debt.
FOCUS ON INDUSTRIAL
The moves announced on Friday will dramatically reduce GE's
exposure to lending and other financial businesses.
GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt told investors the
company would try to generate 90 percent of its profits from
industrial operations by 2018. He had previously forecast that
share would grow to 75 percent by 2016 from 55 percent in 2013.
"We just think the market timing is very good vis-a-vis the
value of financial service assets," Immelt said in an interview.
"There have been moments in the past when there weren't a lot of
buyers. Now there are."
Immelt and other GE executives said they planned to spend $3
billion to $5 billion a year on industrial acquisitions.
Executives gave several reasons for GE's accelerated retreat
from financial businesses. One is that since the financial
crisis, it has become more difficult for GE to fund its lending
operations.
GE funded many of its loans and leases by borrowing money
from bond markets. During the financial crisis it lost access to
that funding, bringing it uncomfortably close to running out of
cash.
Lenders like GE Capital and CIT Group Inc, which
cannot rely on bank deposits to fund their assets, have had to
rethink the way they do business since the crisis. Many decided
to either shed assets or become banks.
GE Capital's size and the potential risks in its lending
portfolio made it subject to government regulation as a
systemically important financial institution. GE said it would
apply to escape that oversight in 2016 as it reduces the
financial business' size.
GE said it would take after-tax charges of about $16 billion
for the restructuring in the first quarter, of which about $12
billion would be non-cash.
Shares of GE were sluggish for the past year despite
previous moves to reposition itself around the industrial
businesses. Still, Friday's more dramatic move away from finance
caught some analysts by surprise.
"What we did not expect was the speed with which management
would move to undertake this transformation," Sanford Bernstein
analyst Steven Winoker wrote. "We view today's announcement as
an overwhelming positive for the company."
During the conference call, Barclays analyst Scott Davis
told executives that while he had been a critic, "this is good
stuff ... I guess you can keep your jobs a little longer."
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Centerview Partners provided
general financial advice to GE, while Bank of America Corp
and Kimberlite Advisors advised on the real estate deal.
Eastdil Secured and Wells Fargo Securities were advisers to
Blackstone and Wells Fargo.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)