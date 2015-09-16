GE sells $3.7 bln UK home loan portfolio to Kensington Mortgage

Sept 16 General Electric Co said on
Wednesday it had sold a $3.7 billion portfolio of loans from its
British home lending business to private equity-backed
Kensington Mortgage Co Ltd as it continues to shrink its
financing arm, GE Capital.
The deal, GE's third loan portfolio sale this year, nearly
halves the size of the company's UK home lending business to
less than $7 billion, GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin
said in a statement.
GE Capital once accounted for almost half of GE's profit.
However, the unit's rising funding costs nearly sank the entire
company during the 2008 financial crisis.
Kensington Mortgage is controlled by Blackstone Tactical
Opportunities and TPG Special Situation Partners
.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)