Shedding GE Capital could benefit GE's valuation

| April 10
April 10 General Electric Co's move on
Friday to shed most of its GE Capital unit over the next few
years could finally reward the patience of
shareholders who have endured years of holding a market laggard.
GE Capital's elephantine presence has long kept the
conglomerate trapped between two worlds where its valuation was
concerned: cheap for an industrial stock but rich for a bank.
"Essentially, GE has been treated like a bank by investors,"
said Charles Sizemore, chief investment officer of Sizemore
Capital Management in Dallas. "Going forward, it should trade a
lot more like the industrial powerhouse it is."
Refocusing the company around its industrial base could mean
as much as 16 percent upside for the stock by closing the
valuation gap against peers like Honeywell International Inc
and United Technologies Corp, a Reuters analysis
of valuation data shows.
That alone could propel the shares back above $30, a level
GE has not breached since August 2008.
The last year that GE outperformed the wider market and its
two peer groups - industrial and financials - by 2 percentage
points or more was 1999, and it has had just one year of modest
outperformance in that span.
Moreover, since Jeff Immelt took over as chief executive
officer in September 2001, its shares had fallen more than 36
percent through Thursday's close. Both the Standard & Poor's 500
and industrial sector had risen 89 percent, and
financials had fallen 4.25 percent.
GE shares rocketed higher on Friday following the
announcement, up as much as 9.2 percent in their biggest one-day
gain since March 2009.
"GE stock has been an underperformer for a long time, due in
no small part to investor unease about GE Capital," Sizemore
said.
Over the last four years, GE Capital has accounted for 30
percent of GE's annual revenue but 51 percent of its after-tax
income. While GE Capital revenue has fallen 14.4 percent since
2011, revenue from the balance of GE's businesses is up 9.2
percent.
The company's status as a hybrid kept the stock mired at a
discount to its industrial peers.
At Thursday's close, GE shares traded at 14.3 times 2015's
estimated earnings per share, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
shows, and they were cheaper than more than three-quarters of
the company's peers in the S&P industrial sector index
.
Honeywell, which competes against GE across a range of
businesses, trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of
16.7, while rivals United Tech and Boeing Co sport
multiples of 16.4 and 17.4, respectively.
As a bank, however, GE stock was pricey, hampering prospects
for it to narrow the gap with other industrial giants. The stock
was more expensive than all but two of the banks and investment
banks in the S&P 500, whose multiples hover closer to the 10
handle.
Divesting most finance operations could also relieve the
stock from the valuation penalty assigned to most banks for the
growing burden of financial regulation, which has added to costs
while limiting their growth.
"Shedding GE Capital, which is regarded as too big to fail,
would allow General Electric to avoid strict regulatory
requirements imposed after the financial crisis," said Antony
Filippo, an independent investment manager in Toronto. "Plus, it
will reduce risk and simplify their business, which is great
news for stockholders."
(Reporting and writing by Dan Burns; Additional reporting by
David Gaffen, Saqib Ahmed and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)