GE to sell $30 bln specialty finance business to Wells Fargo

Oct 13 General Electric Co said it would sell its commercial lending and leasing businesses, worth more than $30 billion, to Wells Fargo & Co.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016, GE said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

