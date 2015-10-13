GE to sell $30 bln specialty finance business to Wells Fargo

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 General Electric Co said it would sell its commercial lending and leasing businesses, worth more than $30 billion, to Wells Fargo & Co.
The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016, GE said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.