GE cutting 262 more Lufkin oil unit jobs in Texas

Aug 24 General Electric Co said on Monday
it was cutting 262 more jobs at its Lufkin oil unit in Texas and
closing a foundry as it grapples with the plunge in global oil
prices.
GE earlier this year said it planned to eliminate some 575
jobs from Lufkin, bringing the total cuts to more than 800.
"This was a tough decision to make, but one we must make for
the long-term health of the business," GE said in an emailed
statement on Monday, noting "increasingly challenging market
conditions."
GE bought oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries for about
$3.3 billion in 2013, one of several deals the company has
struck to boost its presence in oil and gas.
The jobs will be eliminated across two sites in Angelina
County, Texas. GE, which reported about 44,000 jobs in total in
its oil and gas segment in its 2014 annual report, has said it
plans to remove $600 million in costs from its oil and gas
division this year.
The steep drop in crude prices has put pressure on GE's oil
and gas investments, as customers of its equipment and services
slash capital expenditure budgets. GE has forecast operating
profit for the segment to fall by between 5 percent to 10
percent this year.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)