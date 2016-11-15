GE signs Exelon in its largest power-plant software deal

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE Nov 15 General Electric Co has
signed up U.S. energy utility Exelon Corp to use its
full software set to analyze and manage power plants in 48
states, the largest GE deployment in the power sector so far,
the companies said on Tuesday.
The Exelon deal, aimed at wringing greater efficiency from
the business of generating electricity, marks another advance in
GE's effort to lift annual digital technology revenue to $14
billion in 2020 from $5 billion in 2015, across its many
industrial products.
It also is one of the three largest sales of GE's Predix
industrial operating system so far. Exelon has nuclear, wind and
fossil fuel-powered plants. The companies did not disclose the
value of Exelon's five-year contract with GE.
In initial uses, GE's technology has increased power plant
efficiency by 3 percent and reliability by 5 percent, while
cutting operating and maintenance costs 25 percent, said Steve
Bolze, chief executive of GE Power.
Exelon's deployment is nearly six times larger than the
previous largest GE deal, signed last month with the New York
Power Authority and covering 16 power plants in New York state
that generate about 5,600 megawatts.
Chicago-based Exelon will use GE's Predix software and
applications across its 91 power plants, which produce 32,700
megawatts and supply more than 10 million customers, the
companies said.
Exelon will also use GE software that analyzes the company's
business performance and profitability, something NYPA didn't
choose, GE said. GE and Exelon also agreed to work together on
new Predix-based software applications.
GE's power business accounts for 40 percent of GE's digital
revenue, said Bolze. About $400 million a year is produced by GE
Power's software business, and that revenue is growing by 50
percent a year, he added.
Exelon's agreement follows four pilot projects over the past
year and is GE's "first and largest IoT (internet of things)
enterprise-wide deployment of Predix full-suite offerings
anywhere in the world," Bolze said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)