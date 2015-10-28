GE to spend $200 mln on two factories for jet engine parts

Oct 28 General Electric Co said on
Wednesday it will spend more than $200 million to build two
factories in Alabama to expand its capacity to make high
strength materials for jet engines and power plant turbines.
The plants in Huntsville will produce silicon-carbon ceramic
materials for LEAP engines on thousands of single-aisle Boeing
and Airbus jetliners sold for delivery over the
next decade. The LEAP engine was developed by CFM International,
a joint venture between GE and France's Snecma (Safran)
.
The ultra-light materials also will be used in military
engines, GE9X engines for Boeing's 777X jetliner and gas-fired
power turbines, GE said.
With $21.9 million in U.S. Air Force funding, one of the
factories will make silicon carbon fibers under license from NGS
Advanced Fibers, a joint venture of Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
, Safran and GE.
The adjacent plant will make ceramic matrix composite (CMC)
tape, a long, stiff material that will be used by GE's recently
finished plant in Asheville, North Carolina, to make jet engine
parts.
Construction on a 100-acre site is scheduled to start in
mid-2016. Production is due to start in 2018. The factories will
eventually employ 300 workers.
The factories will supply more CMC materials as GE and CFM
ramp up engine production. CFM expects to turn out 1,800 LEAP
engines a year by the end of the decade, GE said.
CMC parts resist higher temperatures and have about
one-third the weight of current metal alloys, so their use in
the engine's high-pressure turbine would make it more
fuel-efficient, GE said.
CMC is a significant shift in engine materials away from
heavier metal alloys, GE said, noting it has been developing CMC
for more than two decades.
"We pretty much got to the point where you run out of the
capability of metal," said Sanjay Correa, vice president of the
CMC program at GE Aviation.
GE said it will offer CMC parts to retrofit older engines,
and that the silicon-carbon fiber produced in Huntsville will be
available to other companies.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)