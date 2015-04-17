Strong dollar hit to GE, Honeywell may bode poorly for other industrials

| April 17
April 17 General Electric Co and
Honeywell International Inc said on Friday they will
take steps to cushion the impact of a stronger dollar, which
hurt first-quarter results at both companies.
Indeed, the impact of currency shifts on U.S. companies will
be highlighted further next week with quarterly reports from
United Technologies Corp, which already slashed its 2015
financial forecast in January over currency worries, as well as
from 3M Co and Illinois Tool Works Inc.
GE said foreign currency effects shaved $950 million, or 4
percentage points, off its sales in the first quarter.
Honeywell also reported a 4-percentage-point quarterly drag
from a stronger dollar, and projected that exchange fluctuations
would weigh down sales by $1.7 billion this year.
The rise in the dollar - which has surged 22 percent
against a basket of major currencies since June 30 - hurts U.S.
companies with major foreign sales, because they lose value when
translated from weaker currencies into the greenback.
Both companies said they have been taking action to mitigate
the currency impact. GE is considering different locations where
it can manufacture products or components for businesses, such
as its power and healthcare units, said Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Bornstein.
"We certainly have thought more deeply and more thoughtfully
about our supply chain footprint and our manufacturing
footprint," Bornstein said in an interview. "That's a little bit
of a natural hedge that a global company has."
GE shares were down about 1 percent at $27.03 in afternoon
trading after posting results. The U.S. conglomerate stood by
its full-year industrial profit view despite concerns about its
oil and gas business.
Honeywell Chief Financial Officer Tom Szlosek said in an
interview that the company has been hedging transactions that
its individual foreign subsidiaries make when they import in
dollars. Now, he said, it is also hedging when the company's
foreign sales are translated back into the dollar.
Honeywell's earnings, which the company projected to be in a
range of $6 to $6.15 a share this year, would have been 12 or 13
cents a share lower without those hedges, Szlosek said.
"Our hedging strategy has protected us significantly from
the impact of FX on sales," Szlosek said.
Honeywell shares were off 2 percent at $101.79 after the
company lowered its full-year revenue forecast.
"We're going to see a lot of dollar impact across the
board," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer with Solaris
Asset Management.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)