版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 19:14 BJT

GE's North American retail finance business files for IPO

March 13 General Electric Co's North American retail finance business filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The business will operate under a new name, Synchrony Financial, GE said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for the IPO, Synchrony's filing showed. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐