GE sets Sept 4 deadline for bids on Japan leasing unit -sources

TOKYO, July 27 General Electric Co has set a Sept 4 deadline for the first round of bids for its Japanese leasing unit, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The U.S. company hopes to close the deal by the end of November, added one of the sources. The sources were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

GE is selling the unit's machinery and automotive leasing operations, with assets worth about 500 billion yen ($4 billion) and about 1,000 employees, the sources said. The unit's aircraft finance and real estate businesses will not be included in the sale, they added.

Several large Japanese financial institutions have expressed an interest in buying the operations, they said.

Several large Japanese financial institutions have expressed an interest in buying the operations, they said.