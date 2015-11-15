GE's $5 bln Japanese commercial lending unit has 2 bidders -WSJ

Nov 15 Two bidders remain in the race to
purchase General Electric Co.'s Japanese commercial
lending business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday,
citing a person familiar with the situation.
The leasing arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and
Shinsei Bank submitted binding bids this month and will both
continue discussions with GE for its commercial lending and
leasing operation, valued at nearly $5 billion, the newspaper
said.
In April, the company said it would shed most of its finance
unit and become a "simpler" industrial business instead of an
unwieldy hybrid of banking and manufacturing.
Its restructuring plan includes buying back up to $50
billion of its shares, selling about $30 billion in real estate
assets over the next two years and divesting more GE Capital
operations.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)