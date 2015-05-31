GE launches bidding process for U.S. lending operation -WSJ

NEW YORK May 31 General Electric Co
launched the bidding process for a $40 billion portion of its
U.S. commercial lending business, a critical step in its effort
to avert regulation by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Wall Street
Journal said on its website on Sunday.
The chunk of the operation represents more than half of the
$74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing portfolio that
includes loans for equipment purchases and financing and leases
for midsize firms.
The business units could all go to a single buyer or could
be divided and sold separately, the Wall Street Journal said.
GE is working with Credit Suisse Group AG and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the sale, while J.P. Morgan
Chase & Co is overseeing all of the sales processes, it
said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Eric Walsh)