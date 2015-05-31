UPDATE 1-GE launches sales process for U.S. lending units

(Update throughout, adds background)
NEW YORK May 31 General Electric Co has
launched the sales process for a roughly $40 billion portion of
its U.S. commercial lending assets as a part of its broad
retreat from its finance businesses, a source familiar with the
situation said on Sunday.
These businesses include its commercial distribution finance
business, involving dealers of boats and recreational vehicles;
equipment finance, which includes loans to buy trucks and
construction equipment; and corporate finance, which is for
direct lending and leasing to midsize companies, the source
said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported this development on
for GE's planned divestiture. The conglomerate announced it
planned to sell most of its finance businesses in April.
A GE spokesman declined to comment.
These GE business units could all go to a single buyer or
could be divided and sold separately, the source said.
The chunk of the operation involved represents more than
half of the $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing
portfolio.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIT Group Inc., Ally
Financial Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among
the potential bidders for the GE assets, the paper said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Other large and midsize banks, as well as private-equity
firms are expected to show interest, it added.
Capital One and U.S. Bancorp are also
considered possible bidders, the source told Reuters.
GE is working with Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on the sale, while J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is
overseeing all of the sales processes, according to the source.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Richard Leong; Editing by
Eric Walsh)