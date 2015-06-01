UPDATE 2-GE launches sales process for U.S. lending units

(Adds responses from possible bidders in final two paragraphs)
NEW YORK May 31 General Electric Co has
launched the sales process for a roughly $40 billion portion of
its U.S. commercial lending assets as a part of its broad
retreat from its finance businesses, sources familiar with the
situation said on Sunday.
The businesses include its commercial distribution finance
business, involving dealers of boats and recreational vehicles;
equipment finance, which includes loans to buy trucks and
construction equipment; and corporate finance, which is for
direct lending and leasing to midsize companies, sources said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the sales process for
GE's planned divestiture. The conglomerate announced in April it
planned to sell most of its finance businesses.
A GE spokesman declined to comment.
These GE business units could all go to a single buyer or
could be divided and sold separately, the sources said.
The chunk of the operation involved represents more than
half of the $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing
portfolio.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIT Group Inc, Ally
Financial Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among
the potential bidders for the GE assets, the paper said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Other large and midsize banks, as well as private-equity
firms are expected to show interest, it added.
Capital One and U.S. Bancorp are also
interested parties, sources told Reuters.
GE is working with Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on the sale, while J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is
overseeing all the sales processes, according to the source.
Wells Fargo, CIT and Ally declined to comment.
Toronto-Dominion, Capital One and U.S. Bancorp could not
immediately be reached for comment.
