GE aircraft unit to buy helicopter lessor Milestone for $1.78 bln

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Oct 13 General Electric Co's aircraft leasing unit said it would buy Dublin-based helicopter leasing company Milestone Aviation Group for $1.78 billion.
"The addition of Milestone will deepen our domain expertise in aviation and oil and gas, two critical GE industries," GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in a statement on Monday.
The transaction is expected to close next year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute