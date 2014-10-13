版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 21:14 BJT

GE aircraft unit to buy helicopter lessor Milestone for $1.78 bln

Oct 13 General Electric Co's aircraft leasing unit said it would buy Dublin-based helicopter leasing company Milestone Aviation Group for $1.78 billion.

"The addition of Milestone will deepen our domain expertise in aviation and oil and gas, two critical GE industries," GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close next year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐