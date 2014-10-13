GE aircraft unit to buy helicopter lessor Milestone for $1.78 bln

Oct 13 General Electric Co's aircraft leasing unit said it would buy Dublin-based helicopter leasing company Milestone Aviation Group for $1.78 billion.

"The addition of Milestone will deepen our domain expertise in aviation and oil and gas, two critical GE industries," GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in a statement on Monday.

