GE expects 2015 industrials units profit to rise at least 10 pct

NEW YORK Dec 16 General Electric Co said
it expects profit from its industrial units to rise by at least
10 percent in 2015, as the conglomerate cuts reliance on its
financial services business.
Earnings from its industrial units are expected to be
$1.10-$1.20 per share next year, the company said in an investor
presentation. (invent.ge/1sAVb1H)
The company forecast 2015 earnings of about $1.70-$1.80 per
share, including earnings from GE Capital.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.79 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
