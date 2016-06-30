版本:
General Electric wins $919 million Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON, June 30 General Electric Co's GE Aviation unit has been awarded a $919 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for designing, fabricating, integrating and testing turbofan adaptive engines, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

